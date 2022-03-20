Four dead in east Belgium as car hits morning carnival crowd

A car rammed into a morning carnival crowd in east Belgium, leaving four people dead and 22 others injured, media reports said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the village of Strepy-Bracquegnies in Hainaut province, Sputnik news agency reported citing local broadcaster.

The report added seven of the injured got serious wounds.

The driver of the car and other riders inside the vehicle have been detained.

( With inputs from ANI )

