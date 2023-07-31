Four decades and 700 films, Urvashi going strong

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 Four decades later after Urvashi first donned the grease paint at age 10 in the late seventies, she continues to go strong and has earned herself a landmark when her latest Tamil release 'Appatha' was her 700th film.

"I never realised it and only after the media raised this point, I knew about it," was her modest reaction when asked about her achievement.

On her latest release she says when director Priyadarshan told her about her role, she was a bit apprehensive as he was saying it was about a mature character and then I had doubts, but later when the story was said, I felt I will be able to handle it and did it.

In her four decade long acting career mostly in Malayalam films and also Tamil films besides other South Indian languages and also Hindi, she has attributed her success to her directors.

"Even though I grew up seeing and hearing drama as my father was a drama actor, my success in films is largely due to the directors who molded me and am grateful to all of them," said Urvashi.

Once the most sought after actress in the eighties after starring with all the superstars legends like Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi, starting 2000's she has had a start stop career.

Her marriage with popular actor Manoj K.Jayan lasted a few years and later she married a businessman.

In her acting career, she has won one National Film Award, five Kerala State Film Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and two Filmfare Award (South) and it speaks volumes of the highly talented actress who continues to enthrall the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor