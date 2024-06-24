Four killed, 3 injured in road crash in Philippines

Manila, June 24 Four people were killed and three others injured as a car and a cement mixer truck collided in Negros Oriental province in the central Philippines over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police said the car carrying the victims was travelling south when it crashed with an oncoming truck at a curve around 4 a.m. on Saturday in Dumaguete City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Initial investigation showed that the car crossed the opposite lane, causing it to collide head-on with the truck. The impact of the crash wrecked the car's front, killing the 45-year-old male driver and three adult female passengers at the scene.

The car's driver and passengers were from the main Luzon island, police added.

The three injured victims, aged 15, 17, and 19, were taken to a local hospital.

