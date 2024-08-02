Four killed in bus crash in Peru

Lima, Aug 2 At least four people died and 20 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned near a cemetery in Peru's capital Lima, local media reported.

The bus crashed at kilometre 34 of Peru's South Pan-American Highway in southern Lima, near the Jardines de la Paz Cemetery, at around 6:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, Andina news agency reported.

Police sources cited by Radio Programas del Peru said the bus, which was transporting employees of a company that makes pipes and hydraulic connections, overturned after a vehicle got in its way, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured, some with fractures and trauma, were taken to area hospitals.

Members of the National Police and the Fire Department, as well as the Health Ministry, arrived at the site of the accident to help the rescue effort.

