Four killed in house fire in north China's Hebei province

A house fire that erupted in a residential house on Saturday in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.

As per the local authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:07 am in Zhengding Town, leaving four people dead, reported Xinhua.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to the provincial fire-and-rescue department.

( With inputs from ANI )

