Four killed in house fire in north China's Hebei province
By ANI | Published: April 16, 2022 09:01 PM2022-04-16T21:01:54+5:302022-04-16T21:10:02+5:30
A house fire that erupted in a residential house on Saturday in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.
A house fire that erupted in a residential house on Saturday in the city of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei province, killed four people.
As per the local authorities, the incident occurred at around 2:07 am in Zhengding Town, leaving four people dead, reported Xinhua.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to the provincial fire-and-rescue department.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app