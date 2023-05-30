Four minors, 5 adults injured in shooting at Florida beach in US

Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said, as people ran for cover near a crowded beach boardwalk on Memorial Day.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 6:42 p.m. and found nine victims with gunshot wounds at the scene, said Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi during a Monday news briefing. The nine victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital after receiving aid at the scene.

The nine people hurt included six adults and three children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. All of the victims were in stable condition, she said. Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said. It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult. Preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation between two groups "resulted in gunfire," said Bettineschi. Police detained one person of interest but later said that they were looking for more suspects.



