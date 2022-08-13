Four people injured as bomb fitted in vehicle exploded in Kabul

At least four people including two Islamic Emirate forces were injured in an explosion that took place near an electronic Identity card centre in Kabul on Saturday.

The explosion was caused by a mine embedded in a motorcycle, TOLO News reported.

According to the publication, a security commander in the 13th security district of Kabul told that four people including two forces of the Islamic Emirate were wounded in a blast today near an electronic identity centre in the area.

However, the reason and source behind the blast have not been confirmed yet. Further details are awaited.

Last week, at least three people were killed and seven others suffered injuries in a blast that occurred near the Pul-e-Sokhta area in the west of Kabul, a commander of PD6 in Kabul, Mawlawi Zabihullah had said.

A day before that at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in Kabul during a Shia community mourning gathering following the holy month of Muharram.

A Taliban spokesperson had said that the explosion took place in the Sarkariz area of the capital city, TOLO news reported.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan had condemned the attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties.

"UNAMA condemns yesterday's attack in a majority-Shia area of Kabul causing dozens of casualties. De facto authorities must prevent such indiscriminate attacks, and launch thorough and transparent investigations. Our condolences to families of the killed & speedy recovery for the injured," the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) had tweeted.

According to reports, ISIS claimed the responsibility for the bomb attack in Kabul. The Shias community have been facing persecution in Afghanistan for many years.

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

