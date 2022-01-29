Four people killed in gun attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Four people have been killed in a gun attack on a car on Saryab Road of the Balochistan capital Quetta, local media reported.

Police said that unidentified assailants opened fire on a car on Quetta's Saryab Road, leaving four people killed on the spot. The firing incident was apparently occurred due to old enmity, police said, ARY News reported.

The police officials stated that further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the gun attack. The deceased persons include a father and his son.

Earlier on January 24, unidentified assailants had gunned down a crime reporter named Husnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club, ARY News reported.

