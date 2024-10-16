Four young Baloch men reported missing in Karachi amid ongoing enforced disappearance

Quetta [Pakistan], October 16 : Amid the ongoing atrocities and enforced disappearances in Balochistan by Pakistani armed forces, four young Baloch men were reported missing in Karachi on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that Pakistani forces allegedly detained these four young men following a raid on a hotel in Karachi. The detainees have been identified as Zain Baloch, Zareef Ahmed, Akram Baloch, and Anees Baloch, all residents of Panjgur, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) confirmed the incident, stating that the four individuals are from the Parom area of Panjgur City and were staying in a hotel in Saddar, Karachi, for medical treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that Karachi Police and officials in civilian clothing raided the hotel, tortured both the hotel manager and the victims, and took the manager with them. Although the manager was later released, the four young men remain missing.

Meanwhile, The Balochistan Post released its monthly report of enforced disappearances of September, revealing that 44 individuals have been reported as forcibly disappeared. Seven bodies have been recovered, many of which remain unidentified. Additionally, nineteen people were released after being detained. The persistent cycle of abductions, deaths, and disappearances continues to instill fear throughout the region.

According to the report, the highest number of enforced disappearance cases was reported from Gwadar, with 11 individuals forcibly disappeared. Other areas included Kech (5), Kharan (4), and Quetta, Mastung, Panjgur, and Jahoo (3 each).

Balochistan faces numerous ongoing issues deeply rooted in its historical, political, and socio-economic context. The region is marked by reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture by state security forces. Activists and journalists who speak out against these abuses often face intimidation and harassment. The Baloch people frequently feel excluded from political power and decision-making processes, with many local leaders advocating for greater autonomy and self-determination to address these grievances.

