France advises its citizens to leave Russia

The French government on Thursday advised French citizens to leave Russia where possible, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as per a report in Reuters. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of ‘difficult days ahead’ as Russia continued their attack on Ukraine. Macron delivered a speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 2.Macron said, “Several men and women have been killed in the war. The coming days will most probably be increasingly tougher”. He further added that France stands by the side of Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron also emphasised the effects of Russia-Ukraine war across Europe, including France. He said that the rise in energy prices will inevitably have an impact on the French economy. “The prices of petrol, gas and everyday items are likely to rise”, warned Macron. “France’s agriculture and economic sectors will suffer as they depend on the imports of raw materials either from Russia or Ukraine. The country’s growth, which is at its highest as of now, will be affected” said President Macron. Earlier, EU states agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister to punish Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In response to the European Union's sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has now halted space launches from French Guiana.

