France announces Euro 100 mn loan to support India's Smart Cities Mission, build on CITIIS 1 programme

New Delhi [India], November 1 : France has announced a Euro 100 million loan to support India's flagship Smart Cities Mission and build on the CITIIS 1 programme.

France's Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou on Tuesday announced the conclusion of the Euro 100 million loan agreement between the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Indian government.

The loan supports India's innovative flagship Smart Cities Mission and builds on the CITIIS 1 programme, also supported by the European Union and implemented by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), a think tank under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as per an official release.

CITIIS 1.0 programme, launched in 2018 has to date benefitted 12 city-level projects, supporting them to build capacity and implement innovative solutions for sustainable mobility, public open spaces, urban e-governance and ICT, and social and organizational innovation in low-income settlements.

From climate-oriented designs, participation of urban local bodies and citizens, and management of environmental and social risks to ensuring social inclusion, the project supports India's path to urban sustainability. The European Union has provided technical support to the CITIIS 1.0 programme with a contribution of six million euros.

The programme's second edition now focuses on circular economy and integrated solid waste management. It builds on the same successful approach, with an increased budget of 212 million euros also including a loan from Germany's Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KfW), and a 12-million-euro grant from the European Union, as part of its flagship Global Gateway strategy.

India's Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said Indian cities are facing the growing challenge of solid waste management: 62 million tons of municipal solid waste are generated every year in India, and this figure will go up to 165 million tons per year by 2030.

The Indian government is supporting ambitious investments for the proper collection, segregation, recycling and treatment of such volumes of waste, in which the private sector, too, has a role to play.

Welcoming the agreement, Minister of State Chrysoula Zacharopoulou underlined that "France, together with Team Europe, is proud to support this programme, which will be key in building cleaner, greener, and more sustainable cities in India. The innovative CITIIS approach not only mitigates the health and environmental impact of waste but also creates economic opportunities and a positive social impact on citizens. This project is also emblematic of how the European Union's flagship Global Gateway strategy can support key partners, such as India, in reconciling economic development with environment protection while building the infrastructure of tomorrow."

Charge d'Affaires a.i., Delegation of the EU Seppo Nurmi said, "For both EU and India, cities are the engine of growth but need to adapt sustainable models to be able to address climate change and environmental challenges. This project addresses that precisely, with the EU mobilizing investments from Team Europe for a transformational impact. The EU is happy to continue providing technical support to Indian cities in their journey to become self-reliant and future-ready."

He further added: "India is a key partner for us under Global Gateway Strategy and CITIIS 2.0 is yet another project that highlights our mutual commitment to build sustainable and trusted infrastructure", as per the release.

Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) Group is a public financial institution that funds, supports and accelerates transitions towards a more just and sustainable world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor