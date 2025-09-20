France halts counterterrorism cooperation with Mali after envoy's arrest

Paris [France], September 20 : France has suspended counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and ordered two Malian consular staff members to leave the country, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said, according to Al Jazeera.

The French foreign ministry said the two officials from Mali's embassy and consulate in Paris had been declared persona non grata. In retaliation, Mali declared five French embassy staff members persona non grata, Al Jazeera reported.

The move comes after French national Yann Vezilier was arrested in Mali last month on charges of plotting a coup. Mali's army said at the time that some civilians and soldiers had obtained "the help of foreign states" in their attempt to destabilise the country.

Mali's security minister, General Daoud Aly Mohammedine, alleged that Vezilier had acted "on behalf of the French intelligence service, which mobilised political leaders, civil society actors and military personnel" in Mali.

Paris rejected the accusations, saying the charges were "unfounded". The French foreign ministry stated that Vezilier was a member of its embassy in the capital Bamako. The ministry added that "other measures" would be implemented soon, "if our national is not released quickly", Al Jazeera reported.

France said in August that it was holding talks with Mali to "clear up any misunderstanding" and secure the "immediate release" of the arrested envoy.

Once close allies, relations between France and Mali have deteriorated since soldiers took power nearly four years ago. Under President Assimi Goita, the military leadership has distanced itself from France, expelled French forces, and sought security support from Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

Mali has been battling a prolonged security crisis since 2012, driven by violence from armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS), along with local criminal networks.

In June, Goita extended his rule for another five years after dissolving political parties in May, despite earlier promises to return the country to civilian leadership by March 2024.

