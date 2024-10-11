France lost a dear friend from India, Macron on Ratan Tata's demise

New Delhi, Oct 11 French President Emmanuel Macron has condoled the demise of iconic industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on October 9.

In a social media post, shared by the French Embassy in India, Macron stated: "France has lost a dear friend from India. Ratan Tata's visionary helmsmanship contributed to boosting industries in India and France, in the fields of innovation and manufacturing. Beyond this, his legacy will be marked by his humanist vision, immense philanthropic achievements and his humility."

"I convey my deepest condolences to his near and dear ones as well as to the people of India. We will remember your lifelong commitment to the betterment of society with admiration and respect," he said.

Battling with age-related health issues at the Breach Candy Hospital since Monday, Ratan Tata (86) breathed his last shortly before midnight on Wednesday, plunging the world of industry and corporates into gloom.

His mortal remains were taken to the NCPA Lawns on Thursday morning to enable the people to pay their last respects before the funeral at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai in the evening.

On Thursday afternoon, Ratan Tata's glass-topped coffin draped in the Tricolour was mounted in a closed flower-bedecked van which sped off to the Prayer Hall and Crematorium at Worli, some 12 km away.

His head, covered in a typical red Parsi prayer cap and body in traditional community attire, was visible from the coffin at the NCPA Lawns and the Prayer Hall in Worli, as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi religious men chanted prayers and reverently stood beside him.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying the police, security, political and other VVIPs plus hordes of media persons zoomed along the Mumbai Coastal Road, even as normal traffic movement was halted for some time.

En-route, on both sides, there were many thousands of Mumbaikars, many with moist eyes, raising their hands in a symbolic 'Goodbye, Tata', some carrying small posters or placards with his photos as the motorcade zipped away.

Before Worli, there were many more thousands of locals who had trooped out on the roads and stood on both sides, hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary tycoon who had touched the lives of many millions during his lifetime through his industries, social, educational, health and philanthropic activities.

At some squares and thoroughfares, there were large hoardings with photos of Tata and tributes by the common folk expressing their sentiments and gratitude to their iconic hero.

At the Worli Crematorium's prayer hall, barely 200 VVIPs and close family members were permitted to offer wreaths and flowers to Ratan Tata's remains kept there for some time.

Later, it was taken to the cremation spot by a police team. A police band played the Last Post, accorded him a gun salute, and removed and folded the Tricolour, which was handed over to a relative.

The social media was flooded with similar big and small gestures of Tata that left an everlasting impression on thousands of people from all over the world, directly or indirectly, his love for dogs and a full-fledged animal care hospital at a cost of Rs 165 crore in Mahalaxmi for 200 'patients', that was inaugurated in July 2024, and other touching experiences.

