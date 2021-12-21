France to make it easier for citizens to take mother's family name

In France, citizens will be given the right to choose their last name in a very simple way. A new law in France gives children the right to use their mother's last name. It is now up to the children to decide which of their parents' last name to use. French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has made a proposal in this regard. According to this, children can choose their last name after the age of 18.

The proposal was made by Patrit Vignal, a member of the ruling LREM party in France. According to the proposal, children will have the freedom to change their last name once they reach the legal age. Also, there is no need to give any reason as to why someone is changing their last name. The proposal will be put to a vote in the next few days. Anyone in France can change their last name if they get a majority. Children who are dissatisfied with their father's behavior will benefit a lot, they will be able to use their mother's name.

In France, citizens already have the freedom to change their last name, but the process of changing their last name is very complicated. The law ministry has to give a valid reason why we are changing the last name. But now the new law will make the process much easier. According to a Reuters report, children raised by a single mother will have the freedom to use their mother's name.