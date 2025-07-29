France welcomes ceasefire between Thailand, Cambodia

Paris, July 29 France on Tuesday expressed support for the recently agreed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, which came into effect on the evening of July 28 and the resumption of talks between two nations, and has called for its effective implementation.

"France welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in force from the evening of Monday, July 28, and the resumption of dialogue between Cambodia and Thailand following the meeting between the two countries’ Prime Ministers in Malaysia on July 28. It calls for the ceasefire to be implemented effectively," the statement released by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

According to the statement, France praised Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his mediation under the Malaysian presidency of ASEAN and reaffirmed its commitment to ASEAN’s central role in resolving regional disputes.

The statement said: "This significant step forward must be the starting point for a lasting settlement of the disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with international law. France reiterates its readiness to contribute to international efforts to this end, particularly by ASEAN."

On Monday, Malaysian PM Ibrahim said that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to implement a ceasefire starting midnight, Xinhua News Agency reported. He made these remarks after hosting a meeting in Malaysia on Monday. The two nations agreed to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire on Monday after talks in Kuala Lumpur that were mediated by Ibrahim.

Ibrahim chaired, hosted and witnessed the meeting in Malaysia's Putrajaya city, according to a joint press statement. Cambodia's PM Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended the meeting.

The discussions were held amid escalating border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand. The exchange of gunfire between soldiers of Thailand and Cambodia over disputed border areas started on July 24, with both nations accusing each other of violating international law.

