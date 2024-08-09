France's jobless rate falls in second quarter

Paris [France], August 9 (ANI/WAM): France's unemployment rate dropped in the second quarter, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

DPA reported that the jobless rate fell unexpectedly to 7.3 per cent from 7.5 per cent in the first quarter. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 7.5 per cent.

Data showed that the number of unemployed persons decreased by 40,000 sequentially to 2.3 million. The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 stood at 17.7 percent in the second quarter, down from 18.1 per cent in the first quarter.

Further, about 4.3 percent of unemployed people were underemployed in the second quarter. The share was stable over the quarter and was its lowest since 1992. (ANI/WAM)

