Free Balochistan Movement seeks international support following violent crackdown in Gwadar

Hannover [Germany] July 31 : The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) announced on social media that it would organise a significant gathering in Hanover on August 3 to protest against the violent crackdown by Pakistani forces on a peaceful demonstration in Gwadar recently.

The FBM urges people to join the Baloch diaspora in showing solidarity with the residents of Gwadar, who are currently under siege.

"Your presence and support can make a difference in amplifying the voices of the oppressed and advocating for justice and peace. Let's unite and stand strong against the injustices faced by the Baloch community," the movement said in its statement.

On July 28, thousands of Baloch people gathered near Gwadar for the Baloch National Gathering, a platform to advocate for their rights and discuss aspirations for self-determination.

The Baloch Yakjeti Committee reported that Pakistani security forces violently attacked the peaceful sit-in, detaining 12 women and 50 men, including prominent activists.

Previously, prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch mentioned in her statement that Gwadar has been placed under a strict curfew and sealed off from the rest of the region.

The city has also been cut off from the internet for three days, further isolating residents and obstructing the flow of information about the ongoing violence. Frontier Corps, Pakistani police, and death squads are reportedly beating and torturing residents in the streets.

The FBM, a political and nationalist organisation, advocates for the independence of Balochistan, a region located in southwestern Pakistan. The movement seeks to assert Baloch's sovereignty and independence from Pakistan, claiming that Balochistan has been subjected to exploitation and marginalisation by the Pakistani government.

The FBM actively participates in political activism and conducts awareness campaigns to advance its objectives, striving for international recognition and support for Baloch self-determination.

The upcoming protest in Hannover aims to draw global attention to the plight of the Baloch people and the human rights abuses they face. The FBM hopes that international solidarity will pressure the Pakistani government to address the grievances of the Baloch community and end the violent repression in the region. ( ANI)

