French Ambassador highlights Sikkim's pioneering role in organic farming during official visit

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], November 12 : As part of the four-day visit, French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou praised Sikkim's extraordinary achievements in the field of sustainable agriculture, particularly highlighting its status as the world's first state to adopt 100 per cent organic farming. This landmark initiative has not only transformed Sikkim into a global leader in sustainable agriculture but has also positioned the state as a key model for environmental stewardship.

Mathou took to social media to express his admiration for Sikkim's groundbreaking efforts.

He stated, "Met officials from different ministries of Sikkim, the world's first 100 per cent organic state. Sustainable Development, climate and biodiversity protection are shared priorities of France & India."

His post underscored the importance of Sikkim's commitment to organic farming as a sustainable alternative to conventional agricultural practices, aligning it with the shared goals of France and India in tackling global environmental challenges.

Sikkim is the first state in India to achieve 100 per cent organic status.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the transformation process began in 2010 with the launch of the Sikkim Organic Mission, which accelerated the shift towards organic farming. By 2015, all agricultural land in the state had been certified organic, and in 2016, Sikkim was officially declared as a 100 per cent organic state. In addition to its organic farming initiatives, the Sikkim government has implemented various other measures aimed at environmental conservation, sustainable development, and the broader goal of creating a 'Green Sikkim'.

During his visit, Ambassador Mathou held productive discussions with key officials from various ministries in Sikkim, focusing on areas of mutual interest such as climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable agricultural practices.

These discussions reflect the strong, shared commitment between France and India to support sustainable development, both within India and globally.

In his remarks, Mathou also expressed his appreciation for the Sikkim government's balanced approach to development, which prioritises environmental protection while fostering economic growth. "In Sikkim for my maiden official visit, I met Hon'ble CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang and discussed possible areas of cooperation with France. I congratulate the people and government for the Sikkim Model of Sustainable Development, balancing environmental protection and economic growth," Mathou stated on X.

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, arrived in Gangtok as part of his official visit to North Bengal and Sikkim from November 10 to 13, 2024. The Ambassador, accompanied by his wife, Cecile Mathou, and a distinguished delegation including Didier Talpain, Consul General of France in Kolkata, Samuel Bouchard, Cooperation Attache, and Anjita Roychaudhary, Press and Diplomatic Liaison Officer to Sikkim, was warmly received by local officials upon his arrival.

The Ambassador's visit serves as an important step in strengthening the diplomatic ties between France and India, particularly in areas related to climate action, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development. Sikkim, with its innovative model of organic farming, offers an exemplary case study of how a state can simultaneously protect its natural resources and promote sustainable economic growth.

Photos from the visit captured Mathou in conversations with Sikkim's ministers and officials, showcasing the strong commitment both nations share in advancing environmental protection. These interactions reflect the growing recognition of Sikkim's leadership in sustainability, not just within India, but on the global stage as well.

