French envoy Thierry Mathou "excited to celebrate first Diwali" in India

New Delhi [India], November 11 : The French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, extended his Diwali wishes and marked the occasion by exploring the handicrafts of Indian markets.

The French envoy, who is celebrating his first-ever Diwali in India, said that he and his wife are "really enjoying the festive atmosphere."

Envoy Mathou shared a video of her wife roaming around the Indian streets and buying Indian handicrafts and diyas (light lamps), which he captioned, "Really excited to celebrate my first Diwali in India and experience the exceptional warmth of the festive atmosphere. From all of us to all of you, a very happy and prosperous Diwali!"

In the video, he said, "This is my first Diwali as ambassador of France to India. My wife and I are really enjoying the festive atmosphere. It's also a great opportunity to discover India's beautiful handicrafts and find gifts for our close ones. Like everyone at the embassy, I look forward to celebrating the festival of lights with my Indian friends. We wish you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali. Shubh Deepavali"

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a "devout Hindu" has also extended Diwali wishes with a message of looking to the "future with hope".

The UK PM also wished Bandi Chhor Divas to be "friends in the Sikh community".

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the world and across the UK, and a very happy Bandi Chhor Divas to our friends in the Sikh community," Sunak's message from the British High Commission read.

"With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope. My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," the message added.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of Diwali.

Moreover, Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner at the New York City Mayor's Office also gave his wishes on Diwali.

He said, "This year Diwali is so significant, first time in the history of New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has declared Diwali as a public holiday in the school of New York City, after years of advocacy...Indian diaspora, Indian-American community...they have worked hard for this initiative. On Diwali, our children don't need to go to school, they can spend time at home with their family and visit religious places..."

