French FM congratulates Jaishankar on his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister

New Delhi [India], June 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a congratulatory phone call from French Foreign Minister Stephanie Sejourne, marking his re-appointment to the esteemed position.

In their conversation, Minister Jaishankar seized the opportunity to discuss advancing the bilateral strategic partnership between India and France.

"Glad to receive a congratulatory phone call from French FM @steph_sejourne this afternoon. Took the opportunity to discuss further steps in the growing agenda of our strategic partnership. Conveyed my best wishes for successful hosting of #Paris2024 Olympics," said EAM Jaishankar in a post X, underscoring the positive exchange between the two nations.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on June 11.

S Jaishankar welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, the two newly-appointed Ministers of State, in the External Affairs Ministry to Team MEA.

Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019.

Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Prior to being the EAM in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

