French President concludes state visit to Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], May 22 (ANI/WAM): President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron completed the State Visit to Mongolia on Monday.

Within the framework of the visit, the Presidents of Mongolia and France held official talks and issued a Joint Declaration, according to MONTSAME, Mongolian national news agency.

Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsandorj Oyun-Erdene paid a courtesy call on the President of France who concluded the state visit by getting acquainted with the Chinggis Khaan Museum.

Macron's visit is of special significance for the relations between the two countries. It was the first historic visit of the Head of State of France to Mongolia. (ANI/WAM)

