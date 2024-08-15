French President Macron congratulates people of India on 78th Independence Day

Paris [France], August 15 : French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday congratulated the people of India on their 78th Independence Day and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day! I remember your warm welcome during my visit to India in January and look forward to working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/oMOqhmPkFO — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 15, 2024

Macron shared a picture on X and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!"

"I remember your warm welcome during my visit to India in January and look forward to working with my friend @NarendraModi on achieving the ambitious goals we have set for our strategic partnership," he added.

Many other nations also extended warm wishes to people of India on Independence Day.

Happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳! On this special day, let's salute the heroes who fought for the freedom of India. May India continue to flourish and prosper in #peace and #harmony.@rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/1VL8ib3vv5— Robert Maxian, Slovak Ambassador to India (@RobertMaxian) August 14, 2024

Slovak Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, extended greetings and saluted the heroes who fought for India's freedom and wished for the country's continued prosperity and peace.

The envoy shared a video on X and stated, "Happy #IndependenceDay ! On this special day, let's salute the heroes who fought for the freedom of India. May India continue to flourish and prosper in #peace and #harmony."

Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between 🇧🇹🇮🇳 grow ever stronger. @narendramodi @PMOIndia— Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) August 15, 2024

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay extended wishes to India on the occasion of Independence Day and expressed hope for the continued strengthening of the special friendship between both nations.

"Wishing the government and people of India a very happy Independence Day! May the special friendship between grow ever stronger," Bhutan PM said on X.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Excellency @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India. May the ties of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen. Wishing peace,… — Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba (@Arzuranadeuba) August 15, 2024

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also took to social media handle X and extended warm greetings to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and to the people of India on Independence Day.

She further expressed hope for continued strengthening of friendship and cooperation between both nations and wished peace, prosperity, and progress for the Indian people.

"On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I wish to extend warm greetings and felicitations to His Excellency @DrSJaishankar and the friendly people of India," Deuba said on X.

"May the ties of friendship and cooperation between Nepal and India continue to strengthen. Wishing peace, prosperity, and progress to the people of India," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

He was warmly welcomed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived earlier for the celebrations at the Red Fort. This year's celebration marks the 11th time PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the Government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

