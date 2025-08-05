"Friends by choice, partners by destiny": PM Modi on India-Philippines ties

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the deep-rooted connection between India and the Philippines stating that the two nations are "friends by choice and partners by destiny."

Addressing the joint press meeting here PM Modi stated, "From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past; it is a promise to the future."

Higlighting the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, PM Modi stated that "our diplomatic relations might be new, but the connection between our cultures is very ancient. The Philippines' Ramayana - Maharadia Lawana are living proof of our centuries-old cultural ties."

India and the Philippines have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship, with PM Modi highlighting the country's importance in India's Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision.

"In our Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision, the Philippines is an important partner. We are committed to peace, security, prosperity and rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific Region. We support freedom of navigation as per international laws," he said

PM Modi expressed India's support for the Philippines' upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN, saying, "Next year, the Philippines will Chair ASEAN. For its success, we will extend full cooperation."

PM Modi made the announcement after holding delegation-level talks with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. "Dialogues at every level and cooperation in every sector have been the identity of our relations for a long time now," PM Modi said, highlighting the strong foundation of relationship between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed cooperation, regional issues, and international situations, leading to a decision to strengthen their partnership. "Today, the President and I held a detailed discussion on cooperation, regional issues and international situations. This is a matter of joy that today we have decided to elevate our relations to a strategic partnership," PM Modi stated.

To implement this partnership, an extensive action plan has been formed. "To convey the potential of this partnership into results, an extensive action plan has been formed," PM Modi said. The plan aims to further strengthen bilateral trade, which has already crossed USD 3 billion. "Our bilateral trade is increasing continuously and has crossed the figure of 3 billion dollars," PM Modi noted.

"To further strengthen this, it will be our priority to complete the review of the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement at the earliest. We have also decided to work towards a Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement," he said.

Further, India and the Philippines are strengthening their cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, technology, and defence. PM Modi announced that the International Rice Research Institute's regional centre in Varanasi is working on ultra-low glycemic index rice, a project that combines taste and health. "The Varanasi-located International Rice Research Institute's regional centre is working on ultra-low glycemic index rice. So, together, we are working on both taste and health," PM Modi said.

The two countries are also enhancing their development partnership, with plans to increase the number of Quick Impact Projects in the Philippines. "I am happy to tell you that under the development partnership, we will increase the number of Quick Impact Projects in the Philippines," PM Modi stated. Additionally, India will cooperate with the Philippines in developing sovereign data cloud infrastructure. "In the Philippines, we will also cooperate in the development of sovereign data cloud infrastructure," he added.

Both countries are also expanding their cooperation to space, with an agreement signed during President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr's visit. "We have a strong cooperation on land, now we have started preparing for Space too. For this, an Agreement has been signed today," the Prime Minister said.

The defence ties between the two nations are also strengthening, with PM Modi highlighting the importance of maritime cooperation. "The ever-strengthening defence ties are the symbol of deepening mutual trust. As maritime nations, maritime cooperation between the two countries is natural and necessary," he stated. To demonstrate this cooperation, three ships of the Indian Navy, including a hydrography ship, are participating in a naval exercise in the Philippines for the first time. "Today, when the President is in India, for the first time, three ships of the Indian Navy are participating in a Naval exercise in the Philippines. India's hydrography ship has also joined them," PM Modi said

Both countries also exchange MoUs in the presence of PM Modi and President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines.

Earlier in the day, President Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. As part of the welcome, the visiting dignitary was presented with a Guard of Honour.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines, on his maiden State Visit to India, was welcomed by a Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, "President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Addressing mediapersons at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

"Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8.

