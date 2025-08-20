"Friends don't behave like that": Russian diplomat Babushkin on US 'sanctions' against India

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Russian Charge d'Affaires Roman Babushkin on Wednesday sharply criticised the US' imposition of 'sanctions' on India, asserting that such actions reflect a lack of trust and disrespect for national sovereignty, while noting that if Washington considered New Delhi its friend, then it wouldn't "behave like that".

During a press briefing, amid escalating concerns over US economic pressure, particularly related to India's oil trade with Russia, Roman Babushkin slammed the US 'sanctions' targeting India, terming them as tools of "unlawful competition" and double standards.

"As we all know, the sanctions are a tool of unlawful competition. It's always about double standards. A lack of trust, blackmail and pressure, as well as disrespect of national interests. Friends don't behave like that," Babushkin said.

He emphasised that Russia and BRICS countries never impose sanctions and labelled non-United Nations sanctions and secondary sanctions as illegal, designed to weaponise the economy. Despite intense sanctions on Russia, Babushkin highlighted that the Russian economy continues to grow steadily, proving that such measures fail and often harm those imposing them.

"You will never see sanctions imposed by Russia or within BRICS organisations where we together participate. Non-United Nations sanctions and secondary sanctions are illegal. They just weaponise the economy. Despite the tremendous sanction pressure on Russia, you will see the Russian economy is growing steadily. It means that you cannot exclude from the global economy such a big and important country like Russia with its tremendous energy, industrial and human potential, meaning that sanctions fail and moreover, they hit those who are imposing them," he added.

When asked about the US's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff if India continues to import Russian oil, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia in India Evgeny Griva assured that Russia's supply of crude oil to India is indispensable.

"Definitely, there are some imposition how to supply crude oil. And now we couldn't discuss it because it's really a very special mechanism. But only one thing is absolutely clear: that the percentage which Russia provides, approximately 40 per cent, is very important; it's a crucial share for the Indian economy and it means that the situation practically couldn't be changed," Griva said.

Babushkin reaffirmed the strong ties between Russia and India, stating, "Let's proceed from the fact that Russia is the biggest supplier to India of crude oil. And India's demands are growing year by year. Certainly, this is a perfect case of mutual accommodation and complementarity of our economies."

He also noted that despite external pressures threatening their economic relations in the past, Russia and India have consistently found ways to cooperate in line with mutual and national interests.

"We are quite certain that our cooperation will continue," Babushkin concluded.

The statements come amid ongoing concerns over the US's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to the US, which is increasingly pressuring India to limit its energy imports from Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor