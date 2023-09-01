From contestant on 'IGT' to returning as guest, life comes a full circle for Jasleen Royal

New Delhi, Sep 1 Composer-singer Jasleen Royal made a sweet revelation on the stage of 'India’s Got Talent', where she talked about the time when she was a contestant on the show.

In the upcoming Saturday episode, the show promises an evening filled with music and an unlimited showcase of talent-par-excellence. Gracing the stage will be special guests -- rapper Raftaar, and Jasleen, who will be seen promoting her chart-topping track 'Heeriye'.

While the Top 14 contestants impress one and all with their power-packed performances, Jasleen talked about her journey.

"My journey started from this very stage of 'India's Got Talent' and today, returning to the same show to promote my independent song feels surreal. The amount of love and affection I have received after my stint on the show has been unmatched and I never imagined that I'd be back on 'India’s Got Talent' after so many years as a guest," she shared.

Known for her hit track 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah', Jasleen said: "I felt nostalgic when I walked onto the stage, seeing my mark, and observing the judges. When I urged everyone to vote for the Mahila Band, it felt like I had been there before. It feels like life has come full circle."

Jasleen had qualified as one of the semi-finalists in the first season of India's Got Talent in 2009. She stood out because of her ability to play multiple instruments at the same time -- the guitar, mouth organ, flute and a tambourine while singing.

Talking about meeting judge Kirron Kher, she says, "There were these unspoken emotions exchanged between Kirron Ma'am and me and the moment she said, 'You're doing so well', it felt so special."

"Back then, she had given me the title 'One Girl Army' and even today, when I am asked about the title, I proudly tell them that Kirron Ma'am gave me this name. I can proudly say that 'India's Got Talent' was truly a turning point in my life," she added.

'India's Got Talent' season 10 airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor