From snake venom, mad honey to licking toads - few bizarre ways to get high!

Mumbai, Nov 10 Last week ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav made headlines for all the wrong reasons when his name cropped up in connection with a rave party in Noida, where snakes and snake venom were found.

This opened the Pandora’s Box as to how derivatives from reptiles such as snakes and scorpions can also be used as a substitute for other narcotic substances to get high!

Here’s a list of some weird ways that are being used as hallucinogens or opioids for 'tripping'.

Snake Venom

It is one of the most dangerous forms of substance misuse. According to reports, individuals who use snake venom recreationally first try a variety of psychotropic substances before turning to this.

According to a case report published by the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology,seriousprecautions are made that the snakes inject a minimal bite in the little toe orindex finger for minimal envenomation, and then, make the snakebite in the individual’s lip, tongue or ear lobes. It is reported that it creates a feeling of pricking, which lasts for a duration of 10-40 seconds, followed by a sense of euphoria, muscular weakness and sedation.

Lizard Tails

News about using lizard tails for getting high has often made the rounds. However, the psychoactive properties of lizards causing addiction is not known. According to reports by bibliomed.org, mostly cannabis addicts bend towards lizard tails.

Typically, lizard tails are dried and then the powder form is smoked like marijuana.

However, in India since ancient times, the spiny tailed lizards are used in the belief that the oil extracted from the fat of the lizard's body is an aphrodisiac and is a cure for impotence

Licking Toads

Toad-licking has become a way to get high, and has long been considered life-threatening. According to theguardian.com, abusers often get high from either licking the back of a toad directly or by storing toxins secreted by the toad to use later. It causes hallucinations and euphoria, but it can also lead to anxiety, nausea or seizures, and, in some cases, death.

Mad Honey

Well, the name says it all. This is a rare hallucinogen found in the mountains of Nepal made by the nectar of Rhododendron flower. It causes euphoria and lightheadedness if taken in low doses, but high doses cause hallucinations, and, in rare cases, death. Though it is banned in several countries, it is still harvested and sold today.

Alcohol Tampons

Some users try soaking tampons in vodka and then put them in their rectum and vaginas, as per webmd. It’s not known as to what it may cause to burn sensitive vaginal or rectal tissues.

