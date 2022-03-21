FS Shringla, US Under Secy of State discuss mutual regional issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine situation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Monday and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Nuland met Shringla at Hyderabad House in New Delhi as a follow up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with President Joe Biden in September 2021, the two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including productive meetings of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation across all pillars of the bilateral agenda, the statement read.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others.

Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary of State Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following up on the Quad Leaders' Meetings, they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad's positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

Given their shared democratic values and convergences of strategic interests, Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary Nuland agreed to work together to strengthen the India-US global partnership regarding supply chains, critical technologies, health security, climate actions and clean energy and terrorism.

They noted the close cooperation between their two delegations at the UN Security Council, where India is currently a non-permanent member, and reiterated their desire to intensify cooperation in multilateral fora and international organisations, including the UN.

Meanwhile, both sides looked forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC. They agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in Washington DC.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor