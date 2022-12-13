FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas at US govt's request

Bahamas authorities arrested collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried on Monday. The arrest was made after the United States prosecutors registered criminal charges against him, The New York Times reported citing a statement released by the Bahamas government.

According to The New York Times, the statement released by the Bahamas government said, "SBF's arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition." The arrest has been confirmed by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Attorney Damian Williams.

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York in a tweet said, "USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

As per The New York Times news report, Samuel Bankman-Fried has been under investigation by the Justice Department over the sudden implosion of FTX. The USD 32 billion worth company FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor