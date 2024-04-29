Fujairah Government participates in World Energy Congress' roundtable in Rotterdam

Rotterdam [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Fujairah Government participated in a Ministerial, CEO and Mayors' Roundtable, as part of the World Energy Leaders' Dialogue series, which was held on the sidelines of 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from April 22 to 25.

The roundtable was chaired by Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam, during which the delegation discussed a number of issues, including the transformations of global energy systems and how to achieve the goals of the COP28.

The participants explored opportunities to redesign ecosystems for decarbonisation in a balanced way between the environment and humans, enhancing the quality of life for about 10 billion people on Earth. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor