Fung Wong Live Tracker Map: Tropical Storm Triggers Flash Floods Across Guam; Check Real-Time Status Here

Tropical Storm Fung-Wong has brought flash floods and heavy rainfall to Guam, a US island territory in Micronesia, on Thursday, November 6. The storm moves through the Philippine Sea, prompting the weather department to issue a warning for the central and southern portions of the island.

The Guam National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning at 1.41 pm for the southwestern part of the state. The heavy rainfall detected between 1.6 and 3 inches of rainfall, with six inches per hour in some areas.

Fung Wong Live Tracker Map

Track the live status of tropical storm Fung Wong on Windy.com, where you can also check the weather in the respective region and wind speed.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre upgraded the system to tropical storm status at around 1 PM. The centre predicted sustained winds of 45 mph. likely on Thursday. The Japan Meteorological Agency had named it Fung-Wong overnight while classifying it as a tropical storm, though JTWC initially maintained its tropical depression designation.

The Guam weather department issued a flash flood warning in Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Talo'fo'fo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inalåhan, Asan, Malesso', Piti, Sånta Rita-Sumai, and Humåtak.

At the time of writing this news article, tropical storm Fung Wong was positioned about 405 miles west-southwest of Guam as of 2 pm, passed near Ulithi in Yap State and was moving northwest at roughly 14 mph. The storm's closest approach to Guam has already passed.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for Guam and Rota, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph expected. The gusty conditions could blow around unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs.