G20: Amitabh Kant holds talks with Sherpas of Emerging Market Economies

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday interacted with Sherpas of all the Emerging Market Economies (EME) on the sidelines of the 1st Sherpa meeting of the G20 India Presidency.

Kant discussed issues of mutual interest, accelerated growth, and advancement of the Global South.

"Delighted to interact with Sherpas of all the Emerging Market Economies (EME) on the sidelines of the 1st Sherpa meeting of the G20India Presidency. We discussed issues of mutual interest, inclusive, resilient and accelerated growth and advancement of the Global South," Kant tweeted.

G20 Sherpa Meeting under India's Presidency is currently underway, beginning with an overview of India's issue notes and priorities by Sherpa Kant.

"Negotiations at Sherpa-level meetings eventually form the basis of the Leaders' Declaration," India's G20 handle tweeted.

Kant held a productive discussion with the Sherpas G20 Troika comprising India, Brazil and Indonesia. "As members of troika, which consists of current, past and future Presidencies, we will work together to take forward India's priorities in #G20," he said in another tweet.

The G20 or Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams, and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

As India takes over the Presidency of G20 amid the global crisis, Kant described this period as an "opportunity" and said the host nation will try to do everything possible to be positive and forward-looking.

"There is a lot of crisis in the world including disrupted supply chains, geopolitics, global debt, climate finance and other challenges. A crisis is an opportunity and this (G20 presidency) is the greatest opportunity we have got. We are putting together the agenda and our leadership will be very decisive and action-oriented. We will try and do everything possible to be positive and forward-looking", said Amitabh Kant to ANI.

