G20 Declaration focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, inclusive growth: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the G20 Leaders’s Summit Declaration adopted on Saturday focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

Addressing a joint press conference, Jaishankar said the Declaration seeks to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals and has come up with an action plan accordingly.

“The declaration the leaders have agreed on today, focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth. It seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs and has come up with an action plan accordingly,” the minister said.

“It envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others,” he added.

He said the message of India’s presidency is ‘One Earth, One Family and we share One Future’ and the country has “consciously sought to make this G20 as inclusive and broad-based as possible”.

“It’s witnessing the participation of its 20 member states, nine invitee states and 14 international organisations. It is a matter of particular satisfaction for us that the African Union is a permanent member,” he said.

The minister said that transformative and inclusive role of technology has been highlighted with a focus on digital public infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the G20 Summit that consensus has been built on New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration. He announced its adoption.

“I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” PM Modi said.

The announcement of adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with thumping of desks.

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor