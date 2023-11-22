G20 emphasised adopting human-centric approach while supporting innovation and digital technology: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that G20 Summit has emphasised adopting a human-centric approach while supporting innovation and digital technology. He noted that the G20 has strengthened confidence in multilateralism.

In his opening remarks at G20 Virtual Summit, PM Modi said that G20 under India's Presidency came to be recognised as People's 20 as crores of people in the country got connected with G20 and celebrated it as a festival.

He said, "The G20 has emphasized adopting a human-centric approach while strongly supporting innovation and digital technology. The G20 has strengthened our confidence in multilateralism."

"Together we have given direction to multilateral development banks and global governance reform and with this, G20 has got the recognition of People's 20 under the presidency of India. Crores of people in the country got connected with G20. We celebrated it as the festival," he added.

He recalled his earlier remarks when he said that India will make G20 "inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive." He stressed that mutual trust binds and connects people in today's world full of distrust and challenges.

PM Modi said, I remember when my friend and President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo on November 16 last year handed me the ceremonial gavel. I had said that together we will make G20 inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. During one year, we all have done this together and together we have taken G20 to new heights."

"In today's world full of distrust and challenges, it is mutual trust that binds us and connects us to each other. In this one year, we have expressed our belief in 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and instead of controversies, we have shown unity and cooperation," he added.

He spoke about the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. He said that around 130 nations, which participated in the 'Voice of Global South Summit,' appreciated decisions taken for the Global South during the G20 Leaders Summit held in Delhi in September.

"I can never forget that moment when all of us in Delhi unanimously welcomed the African Union to the G20. The message of inclusivity that G20 has given to the entire world is unprecedented. It is a matter of pride for India that Africa got a voice under its G20 Presidency," PM Modi said.

"During this one year, the whole world was hearing the echoes of the Global South in the G20. Around 130 countries taking part in the 'Voice of Global South Summit' have appreciated the decisions taken for the Global South by the G20 Leaders' Summit," he added.

