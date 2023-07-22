G20 Energy ministers in Goa “deplore Russian aggression" in Ukraine

Goa [India], July 22 : Reiterating their national positions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, all G20 ministers responsible for Energy “deplored in the strongest terms the aggression by Russia" and demanded its “complete and unconditional” withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

A G20 Energy Transitions Ministers’ Meeting (G20 ETMM) was held in Goa on Saturday following which an outcome document and chair’s summary was released.

Russia expressed its distinct view on the situation in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions and sanctions during the meeting while China stated that G20 is not the right platform to address security issues. The latter also opposed the inclusion of geopolitical content, as per the outcome document.

At the G20 ETMM, most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it was causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy — constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.

Recognising that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, the G20 Energy Ministers acknowledged that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

“It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts,” stated the outcome document.

The G20 ministers termed the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons as “inadmissible”.

“The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war,” as per the outcome document.

The G20 Energy Ministers met under India’s G20 Presidency, with the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ in Goa, India, on July 22, with the aim to share, collaborate and build on the sense of responsibility and solidarity amongst the G20 members in accelerating the clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transitions, following various pathways, as a means of enabling secure, sustainable, equitable, shared and inclusive growth.

