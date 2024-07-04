G20 in Rio de Janeiro: Amitabh Kant leads Indian delegation to 3rd Sherpas Meeting

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 4 : India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led the Indian delegation to the 3rd G20 Sherpas Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a post on X, the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "India's G20 Sherpa @amitabhk87 led the Indian delegation to the 3rd G20 Sherpas Meeting in Rio de Janeiro."

At the G20 Sherpas meeting, Kant highlighted the need for focus on economic growth, and sustainable development, amongst other things.

"He highlighted the importance for @g20org to focus on economic growth, sustainable development, finance and energy transition while supporting the priorities of the Brazilian G20 Presidency," the MEA said.

Earlier in March, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G20 Abhay Thakur participated in the G20 Development Working Group Meeting in Brasilia on March 18-19.

During the meeting, he highlighted India's successful utilisation of DPI-enabled national programmes across various sectors including rural development, social welfare, women's empowerment, education, and healthcare.

Notably, Brazil holds the G20 presidency from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro from November 18-19, with the presence of the leaders of the 19 member countries, plus the African Union and the European Union.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkey, the UK and the US and two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.

