G20 India Summit: Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrives in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in New Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit scheduled to be held on September 9-10. The Australian premier was accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon.

Australian PM Albanese was received by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India at Delhi Airport on Friday.

Meanwhile, India is geared up to host G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

This is the first time that G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with an intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a three-nation visit when he also visited Australia.

Australian PM said that PM Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the relationship between the two countries.

"This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business and in regional security and stability," Anthony Albanese said.

Underscoring the value Australia gives to India, Albanese said that he met PM Modi six times.

He also stated that Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community and he wanted to see more connections between the two countries.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Albanese said that Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both our countries.

After concluding his visit, PM Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

The Australia-India relationship is already strong, but both saw the potential for growth and an opportunity for a better future.

As his Australia visit comes to an end, PM Modi tweeted, "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."

Moreover, PM Modi reassured that the two leaders would work together to strengthen the friendship of the two countries.

