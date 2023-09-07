G20 Summit: South Africa President Ramaphosa confirms visit to India

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 7 : South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his visit to India for the G20 Summit, which is being held on September 9-10, under the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

He will also on the margins of the G20 have bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government to strengthen South Africa’s diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, according to a statement released by the South African presidency on Thursday

“The New Delhi Summit will focus on the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely; Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth; Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure; Building Digital Public Infrastructure; Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony; Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and; Creating a More Inclusive World,” a statement read.

It also called the Group of Twenty (G20) as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, adding that it plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption, the statement read.

South Africa is a member of the G20 and its participation seeks to provide a strategic foresight in establishing an economic and international policy platform that will drive and negotiate the best possible outcomes for the country, Africa and the developing world, it added.

Meanwhile, last month, President Ramphosa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

During the summit, he also congratulated India for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a "momentous occasion" for the BRICS family.

Notably, after India’s presidency comes to an end, it will be assumed by South Africa in 2025.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

