G20 "too big to fail": South African envoy says summit will succeed despite Trump boycott

New Delhi [India], November 14 : South Africa on Friday stated the G20 has become "too big to fail" and will deliver a successful summit despite the United States boycotting the leaders' meeting under President Donald Trump.

Speaking to ANI, South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal termed the US decision "unfortunate" but asserted that the forum no longer depends on any single nation.

"It will have an impact. I mean, the reality is the USA is the most powerful global nation, the largest global economy, and we must recall that in 2008, when we had the global financial crisis, it was under the leadership of the USA that the first summit of the G20 was conducted in Washington in November 2008. So the USA was a moving force in bringing us together, leaders from the global north and south as a collective and steering this process. It's unfortunate that President Trump and the USA have decided not to attend the final summit in this first round of summits in South Africa. So even though the USA will not be present at the table, as has been stated by President Trump, the G20 has been established as a powerful global force. It's not dependent any longer on any one country. So the G20 has become, I would say, it's too big to fail," Sooklal said.

The High Commissioner underlined that South Africa will host the first-ever G20 Summit on African soil, with the theme of solidarity, equality and sustainability.

"I think it's important to contextualise this summit. It's the first time that the summit is being hosted by an African country. South Africa is the sole G20 member from the African continent. So from a symbolic point of view, this is a very important event pertaining not just to South Africa but the African continent, demonstrating that Africa is capable of providing global leadership," he added.

Sooklal listed key priorities including inclusive growth, inequality, employment, industrialisation, food security, AI governance, debt sustainability and critical minerals.

He expressed confidence in India's upcoming BRICS chairmanship, which will take effect on January 1, 2026.

"Well, I think as the BRICS family, we are very excited by India's chairship of BRICS starting first of January 2026 because we know the energy that India brings to the table. The BRICS 10 account for close to 40% of global GDP, as against the 29% of the G7," he said.

On tariffs, Sooklal said trade issues will inevitably surface at the G20.

"It's inevitable that these issues will come to the table. If it's not discussed, I think people will lose faith in the ability of the G20 to provide guidance and leadership," he noted.

Condemning the recent Red Fort incident, Sooklal called for global unity against terrorism.

"Well, as I have said, we issued a statement. We were shocked by what transpired here in Delhi. Terrorism in all its forms and wherever it may occur must be condemned, and we have to work as a collective to totally eradicate terrorism from the face of this earth," he stated.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held in South Africa later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor