G7 Summit: PM Modi, President Macron discuss strengthening India-France strategic partnership

Apulia [Italy], June 14 : At the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on key aspects of the strategic partnership between India and France.

President Macron expressed enthusiasm about the momentum observed in bilateral relations, highlighting the collaborative efforts across various fields, including energy, defence, research, and culture.

During their meeting, PM Modi and President Macron delved into the core issues shaping the strategic partnership between India and France.

Defence collaboration featured prominently in the discussions, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation. Cultural ties between India and France were celebrated during the discussions.

"At the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I discussed the main issues of the strategic partnership that unites India and France, in the fields of energy, defence, research, and culture, and I must say: what momentum!" said French President Macron in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi and the French President also agreed to bolster strategic defence cooperation, with a heightened emphasis on promoting India's 'Make in India' initiative.

PM Modi and French President Macron held a bilateral meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy.

France is India's closest strategic partner in Europe and the two sides have built up close cooperation, especially in security and defence. India is presently in negotiations with France to acquire 26 Rafale jets for the Indian Navy and earlier purchased 36 jets for the Indian Air Force under a 2016 deal worth Euro 7.87 billion.

Notably, India is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

The summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia late Thursday night (local time). He was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials.

After landing in Italy's Apulia to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, PM Modi said that he is looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.

On the sidelines of G7, PM Modi met Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was PM Modi's fourth meeting with President Macron in one year. They also discussed ways to encourage innovation and research among the youth.

