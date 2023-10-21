'Gadar 2' fame actor Utkarsh Sharma reveals he broke his leg before shoot of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'

Mumbai, Oct 21 Actor Utkarsh Sharma has revealed that during the rehearsals of the iconic song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the movie 'Gadar 2’, he had attempted to perform some stunts, but broke his right leg just a day before the actual shoot of the track, which led to him executing most of his dance steps, using his left leg.

This weekend, the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' promises to be a delightful one as Utkarsh, and Simrat Kaur made a special appearance at the 'Gadar 2 success party' special episode.

One of the highlights of the shoot was when Utkarsh and the show's host- Aditya Narayan took over the stage to recreate the iconic song 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from 'Gadar 2.'

The song is known for its electrifying energy, and Utkarsh's dance to the song certainly left the audience spellbound.

However, it was Utkarsh's shocking revelation that left everyone astonished. He revealed how he broke his right leg just a day before the actual shoot of the song. Talking about the same, Utkarsh said: "During the shoot of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,' we were all aware that it was a reprise of the iconic song, and our aim was to stay true to the original vibes like how it was in 2001."

"We dedicated a significant amount of time, around 10-15 days for its rehearsals, which included a lot of dancing. It was a challenging situation as the temperature was a mere three degrees, and the location was Palampur. We had approximately 200 dancers, and the shoot had to be done at night," he said.

The actor further shared: "The day before the song's shoot, we were attempting some stunts that even the stuntman couldn't manage. I decided to give it a try, but unfortunately, I ended up breaking my right leg during the rehearsals."

"In fact, I was in a wheelchair on the day of shooting of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke', I was advised to return to Bombay and rest for three months," he said.

The 'Apne' fame actor added: "However, I was determined to perform in the song, hence, I underwent the necessary medical treatment the same day, which included wearing a leg brace and undergoing physiotherapy which was made available on set. Our choreographer adapted the dance steps to accommodate my injured leg, and of course, I had to perform, after all Aditya sang so well."

The show features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as the judges. 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor