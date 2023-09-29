Gadkari throws open new Maha-T'gana highway among Rs 3,695cr projects

New Delhi, Sep 29 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated three National Highways (NH) projects worth Rs 3,695 crore in Maharashtra one of which will improve the connectivity of the state with Telangana.

The 4-lane National Highway 161 from Akola in Maharashtra to Sangareddy in Telangana will strengthen the trade relations between the two states, the minister said at a function held at Washim in Maharashtra.

Divided into a total of three packages, the first package on the highway from Akola to Medshi costing Rs 1,259 crore has 10 underpasses and 85 culverts.

The second package from Medshi to Washim costing Rs 1,394 crore includes 13 bus shelters, 6-lane ROB and Washim city bypass.

Also, under the third package from Pangre to Warangafataand costing Rs 1,042 crore, the main bridge over Kayadhu river, Kalamanuri and Akhara-Balapur city bypass are included.

Gadkari said that many important places in Akola, Washim, Nanded and Hingoli districts will now be connected.

It will be easy and accessible to reach religious and tourist places like Shegavche Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Akola Shahnoor Fort, Antriksh Jain Temple, Eighth Jyotirling Aundha-Naganath, Sant Namdev Maharaj Sansthan, Narsi and Takht Sachkhand Gurudwara in Nanded.

The highway facilitates business opportunities in Telangana and Maharashtra which will lead to higher economic growth and generate more employment.

The minister also said that in the construction work of Sadar National Highway 161 under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, ponds in Savargaon Barde, Jhodga Khurd, Chivra, Amani, Saikheda and other villages were opened and the soil and sand excavated for creating them was used in the construction of the highway.

In the last nine years, 227 km of highway network has been constructed in Washim district connecting Vidarbha and Marathwada, he added.

