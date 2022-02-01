Gaming Jobs: Centre plans to set up AVGC promotion task force

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Centre plans to give a push to employment intensive new-age sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

In her Budget speech in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman cited animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) as a sector with immense employ opportunities for the youth.

Accordingly, the Centre plans to set up an AVGC promotion task force.

"An AVGC promotion task force with all the stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand," she said.

Besides, the Finance Minister said that productivity linked incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors for achieving the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat have the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs.

In the post-Budget press conference held here, Sitharaman cited that a sharp rise in capital expenditure outlay will have a positive impact on job creation.

The Budget FY23 has provided a massive outlay of Rs 7.50 lakh crore for capital expenditure to sustain the high growth rate.

It has proposed to increase the capital budget outlay by over 35 per cent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.

