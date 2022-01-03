Gas explosion at Taiwan restaurant, one injured
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 04:03 AM2022-01-03T04:03:39+5:302022-01-03T04:10:07+5:30
A gas explosion has occurred at a restaurant in Taiwan's Taichung in which one person has sustained injuries, local news reported.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning, according to Taiwan News.
According to Taichung City Fire Bureau, a fire was occurred at a lu wei (a type of braised dish) shop in the north district at 8:44 am. The fire bureau deployed 12 fire trucks, 39 firefighters, and an ambulance, Taiwan News reported citing CNA.
As per a firefighter, the explosion occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. A 43-year-old female employee suffered second-degree burns on her feet, while the three people who were on the third floor were unharmed.
