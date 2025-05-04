Gate of Sudan Festival cultural platform for UAE-Sudan exchange

Dubai [UAE], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Amin Gafar, Head of Sudanese Diaspora in the UAE, affirmed that the Gate of Sudan Festival, held today at Expo City Dubai, serves as a vibrant platform for sharing Sudanese culture with the world from the heart of the UAE, reflecting the depth of historical ties between the two brotherly peoples.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Gafar said, "We are pleased with the participation of the Sudanese community in this important event, which highlights our cultural presence in the UAE, dating back to before the formation of the Union, where Sudanese nationals played an active role in the social and cultural life of the country."

He noted that the Sudanese community is known for its strong social bonds and deep-rooted presence, adding that many Emiratis have a deep appreciation for Sudanese culture and frequently visit Sudan to explore its cities and traditions, underscoring the richness of cultural exchange between the two nations.

He pointed out that Sudan is characterised by immense cultural and geographic diversity, with over 140 languages and 400 tribes, describing this diversity as a source of strength and civilisational richness that reinforces the uniqueness of Sudanese identity.

Gafar also stated that the Sudanese Social Club, established in 1974 as the first community club for Sudanese residents, has expanded to six branches across the Emirates with generous support from the UAE's wise leadership. He stressed that this support has helped solidify the Sudanese cultural presence and strengthen bonds of brotherhood with the Emirati community.

For his part, Ahmed Hamrawi, Founder of the "Emirates Loves Sudan" platform and general coordinator of Gate of Sudan festival, said the event was a community initiative aimed at building bridges between Sudanese residents in the UAE and the Emirati community as well as other nationalities residing in the country.

Hamrawi explained that the event showcases Sudanese heritage and culture in all its diversity, noting the enthusiastic response from the community since the first announcement on social media - even before the programme details or participating names were revealed - highlighting a strong sense of national pride and eagerness for cultural engagement.

The event also featured notable artistic participation, including a performance by Sudanese singer Nancy Agag and the Marsimba Band, which blends Sudanese rhythms with Afrobeats. Omar Al Amin, a member of the Sudanese community born in the UAE, also took part with a range of folkloric and cultural performances.

Emirati participation included media personality Abdullah Ismail and artist Tareq Al Menhali, who performed a traditional song from western Sudan, offering a poignant representation of cultural exchange and closeness between the Emirati and Sudanese peoples. (ANI/WAM)

