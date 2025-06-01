"Gave us honour": INA veteran SP Narayanasamy praises 'Operation Sindoor'

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 : Indian National Army (INA) veteran SP Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed pride over 'Operation Sindoor', stating that the name of the operation brought honour to those who fought for the nation.

"Yes. And today I am very proud of the war between India and Pakistan. And especially the name, Sindoor, that gives honour for us," Narayanasamy told ANI, referring to the recent military operation as a continuation of the spirit fostered by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

India, on May 7, launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats.

However, beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence. Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation Sindoor marked a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

Sharing his memories of joining the INA, Narayanasamy recalled, "1943, if I'm not mistaken, March, I think. I was a 10-year-old boy. Earlier, my elder brother and sister joined. They had already been trained in Singapore and went to Burma, so I was very anxious to join."

He said his first attempt to enlist in the INA was turned down, but six months later, he was recruited into the Balak Sena after an invitation from headquarters. "I was in the third group, 12 boys... we had one and a half years of training".

The training, he said, took place at what is now the PWD building in Singapore.

Narayanasamy recalled meeting Netaji twicefirst in a bunker while having a meal. "When we were eating, he came and he sat with us. You know, he also joined us. He called the cook and said something in Hindi, but I didn't understand at that time."

The second encounter was more formal. "Second time with my father. There's a first meeting in Kuala Lumpur. That is in Selangor Padang. A lot of Japanese high-ranking people were sitting to receive him. First time I'm seeing a foreign... military top brass standing for Netaji."

He spoke of the crowd's emotional response to Netaji's speech. "When he entered the hall, I mean, Padang, he spoke both in Urdu and English... While he was speaking into the microphone, the ladies had already started in line, donating their jewellery. That helped."

Among the quotes he remembered vividly was, "You give bread, I'll give you freedom."

Narayanasamy also described how Netaji changed people's mindset during colonial rule. "We had some sort of feeling that before Netaji's arrival, when we saw a white man, we used to think that they were very great... After Netaji, we didn't care about them."

Urging the youth to draw inspiration from Netaji's legacy, he said, "You must have a feeling that you are Indian, always. That is the best thing he told everyone." Narayanasamy highlighted Netaji's lasting impact on the Indian diaspora, noting that he inspired a sense of belonging and pride in their motherland.

Emotionally concluding his tribute, Narayanasamy said, "Until my death, I will still remember the service that I did in the training... Not only are we happy, but Netaji's arrival made us humans with a new feeling... I want to give a feeling to the Indian people from Singapore to Saigon and Burma. I have never seen a leader like him."

