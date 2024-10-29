Gaza: 34 People, Mostly Women and Children, Killed in Israeli Strike in Beit Lahiya

According to Palestinian officials, 34 people, mostly women and children, were killed in northern Gaza in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday morning, October 29, amid the Israel-Hamas war. Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli strike on a 5-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering.

The ministry's emergency service informed news agency Associate Press (AP) that 20 people were seriously injured in the strike in the northern town of Beit Lahiya, near the Israeli border. Israel's military has been waging a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip for more than three weeks, targeting women and children by saying that they are attacking Hamas militants who have regrouped there.

Visuals From the Gaza

The city of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, woke up this morning to yet another huge massacre, with over 55 civilians confirmed killed and others missing following an Israeli airstrike on a five-storey building belonging to the Abu Nassr family. pic.twitter.com/r7TBhZis6d — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 29, 2024

Also Read | India sends 30 tonnes of essential medical supplies to Palestine.

The deceased, who was killed in the strike by Israeli forces, included a mother and her five children, some of them adults, and a second mother with her six children, reported AP, quoting the Palestinian emergency service. Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital, said the Israeli military has repeatedly struck shelters for displaced people in recent months, saying it carried out precise strikes targeting Palestinian militants and tried to avoid harming civilians. The strikes have often killed women and children.