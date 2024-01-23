Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 25,490

Gaza, Jan 23 Amid the unabated fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the besieged enclave rose to 25,490, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

At least 195 Palestinians were killed and 354 others wounded in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble, and ambulances and the civil defense crew cannot reach them," the ministry added.

On Monday, the Israeli army intensified its assault on the southern Khan Younis city, storming medical centers and killing dozens of Palestinians, making it the fiercest fighting in the area so far.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army suffered its deadliest single attack on Monday, in which 21 soldiers were killed in Gaza.

