Gaza death toll surpasses 58,000 as new Israeli airstrike kills 100

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 14 : The death toll in Israel's Gaza conflict has surpassed 58,000, with nearly 100 Palestinians killed since Sunday morning, Al Jazeera reported.

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City market claimed 12 lives, including medical consultant Ahmad Qandil, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

The Gaza Government Media Office has accused Israel and security personnel at aid distribution points of deliberately targeting civilians, as per Al Jazeera.

At least 805 people have been killed and 5,250 wounded while attempting to collect aid since the GHF started operating in May.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Abu Saifan at al-Awda Hospital stated that one of Israel's deadliest attacks on desperate Palestinians occurred in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where a missile strike killed at least 10 people, most of them children, as they queued to collect drinking water. Seventeen others were wounded.

Israel's military said it had targeted a Palestinian fighter, but the missile veered off course because of a technical failure. The Israeli claim could not be independently verified.

According to Al Jazeera, Gaza is facing a severe water crisis due to the ongoing Israeli blockade, which has forced desalination and sanitation plants to shut down. As a result, many residents are taking risks to access limited water collection points.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the number of people killed has risen to at least 58,026, with more than 138,500 wounded. More than half of those killed have been women and children.

Hundreds have died while attempting to access humanitarian aid from GHF-controlled points.

"People travel up to 15km [9 miles] from the north to Rafah - many on foot, some overnight - just to get one food parcel," he said. "But even then, they're met with live fire from Israeli forces."

