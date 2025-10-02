Gaza fires rockets toward Israel amid Yom Kippur observance

Tel Aviv, Oct 2 Five rockets were launched from the northern Gaza Strip toward Ashdod, a coastal city in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

According to the Israeli army, four of the rockets were successfully intercepted by its air defence system, and one fell in open terrain, causing no casualties.

The barrage came on Wednesday evening (local time) as Israel was observing Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Israel came to a standstill on Wednesday at sunset as the Day of Atonement began. Stores, restaurants, cinemas, and other public venues remain closed until Thursday nightfall. Radio and television stations have stopped broadcasting; public transport is out of service; and private cars are largely unused except for medical emergencies, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military is completing the capture of the Netzarim Corridor, a buffer zone in central Gaza aimed at isolating Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave.

Katz added that this will tighten the siege around Gaza City, and all those leaving from the south will be required to pass through IDF checkpoints.

The military is "in these hours" completing the capture of the Netzarim Corridor, a military buffer zone in central Gaza aimed at isolating Gaza City and northern Gaza from the rest of the enclave, Katz said in a statement.

"This is the last chance for Gaza residents who are interested in moving south and leaving Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City itself in the face of IDF activity that continues at full strength," he warned. "Those who remain in Gaza will be terrorists and supporters of terror."

Earlier in the day, the IDF said it had launched an extensive ground operation in Gaza City and had killed several militants "posing an immediate threat" in northern Gaza, apart from targeting multiple military structures and infrastructure facilities in the area.

Meanwhile, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee announced on social media platform X earlier in the day that the Al-Rasheed coastal road, the main route linking southern and northern Gaza, would be closed from noon, allowing only southward movement for those still in Gaza City.

Palestine's official news agency WAFA reported that 23 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling across Gaza on Wednesday morning, whereas Gaza-based health authorities said Israel's military campaign has killed 66,148 Palestinians and injured 168,716 others since October 7, 2023.

In a separate development, Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom and the IDF said two rockets were launched on Wednesday from northern Gaza towards southern Israel and then intercepted by the Israeli air defence, with no casualties reported.

Following the launch, air defence sirens were activated in three Israeli villages near the Gaza border, sending local residents to shelters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor