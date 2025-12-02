Gaza terrorist eliminated after violating ceasefire line

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier today, Monday, forces of its Southern Brigade operating in the center of the Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line, which marks the Gaza ceasefire line, and approached them in a manner that posed an immediate threat to the soldiers.

Immediately after the identification, the Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorist.

"IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," said the IDF.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)

